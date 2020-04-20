|
WILDER, Richard C. "Dickie" Of Wakefield, April 19. Beloved son of the late Theodore & Helen (Flannigan) Wilder. Loving brother of Kenneth Wilder & wife Patti of NH, Paul Wilder of Wakefield & Diane Richardson & husband Glen of West Peabody. Uncle of Alicia Parks & husband Michael, Paul Richardson & Andrea, & Darci Wilder. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2020