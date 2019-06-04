CAMPOBELLO, Richard Age 96, of Jupiter, FL and Osterville, MA, formerly of Weston, MA, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2019. Richard grew up in a large, loving family in Rockford, IL. After serving in WWII, he attended the University of Illinois. He spent his entire career at Arthur Andersen where he made many close friends and traveled the world. Richard was predeceased by his loving wife, Phyllis, with whom he shared 55 wonderful years. He is survived by his brother James Campobello of Rockford, IL and his three daughters, Martha Campobello of Juno Beach, FL, Marie Campobello of Brookline, MA and Linda Littlejohn and her husband Kevin of Jupiter, FL. He will be especially missed by his three grandsons Michael, Tom and Sam Littlejohn. Memorial Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Hospice of Palm Beach County or to . Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary