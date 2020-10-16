TAYTROE, Richard Carlyle (Sr.) Was born in Boston on March 4, 1935, and passed away in Los Angeles on September 26, 2020, at age 85, due to a medical "complication" while awaiting surgery. He grew up in Medway, graduated from Medway High School in 1952, and attended college at UMass Amherst. During the Korean War, he was a highly skilled cryptographer. As a loyal and steadfast father, his love for his family outweighed all else. After their divorce, every time his family moved away, he packed up and followed, finally ending up in Los Angeles in the late 1980s, where he resided for over 30 years until his death. He always missed his hometown, Medway, and the Boston region, and dreamed of returning someday. Throughout his life, he was a friend to everyone he met, both humans and animals, and tried to give others whatever they might need, to alleviate hardship and suffering. His lifelong love of all music, and encyclopedic knowledge of classical music, carries on through his children and grandchildren, who are all talented and accomplished musical teachers, performers, and composers. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Frances Taytroe Acheson and Alazel Acheson, Laurel Taytroe and David Dryland, Richard Taytroe, (Jr.) and Camelia Nyegre, and 6 grandchildren. He is finally home again, and will rest near his mother, in the Evergreen Cemetery in Medway. For a more detailed obituary, please visit the Funeral Home website. Ginley Crowley Funeral Home