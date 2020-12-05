1/1
RICHARD CARROLL WEST
1944 - 2020-11-29
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WEST, Richard Carroll Of Madison. Richard passed away on November 29, 2020 at the University Hospital in Madison at the age of 76. He was the beloved husband of Perri Corrick-West of Madison, WI, the beloved son of the late Herbert and Marion (Sullivan) West of MA, and the cherished brother of Lawrence H. (Margaret) of MA, Patricia I. (Fred) Northrup of FL, Evelyn M. of FL, Matthew D. of TX, Susan L. (Joseph Milani) West-Milani of MA, Thomas E. (Ann) of RI, Joseph A. (Christine) of MA. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and brother-in-law James of AZ. He graduated second in his class from Cathedral High School in Boston, MA. He received a Bachelor of Arts in English Language and Literature from Boston College. He later received a Master of Arts in English Language and Literature and a Master of Arts in Library Science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Richard was an awarded Tolkien scholar who published many essays and books on the subject. Until his retirement, Richard was employed as the Senior Academic Librarian Emeritus at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. While a student at the University, he was one of the founders of the "University of Wisconsin Tolkien Society" and contributed to its yearly journal, Orcrist, as well as being its editor and co-editor. He served as a Eucharistic Minister as well as an usher at Good Shepherd Catholic Parish, Madison, WI. Due to COVID restrictions, services have been postponed until it has been determined that we can safely gather publicly. If you would like to participate in the services to be held at a later date, please send your contact information to rcwesttribute@yahoo.com Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

View the online memorial for Richard Carroll WEST


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI 53705
(608) 238-3434
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved