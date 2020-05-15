|
CASCIO, Richard Age 76, of Needham, MA, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020. Richard leaves to cherish his memory his sister, Janice Land, his niece, Jennifer E. Stitt, and his sister, Joanne Cascio. Richard was a son of the late Francis and Myrtle Cascio of Needham. His Godparents were Arthur & wife Collachico of Auburn, MA. Richard is also survived by his cousins, Joseph, Guy, Jr., Debbie and Donna Cascio. Richard resided at Elliot Place in Natick, MA. Richard was previously married to Arlette Cascio, who preceded him in death. Due to the limitations we are experiencing with the Coronavirus, a private Graveside Service will be held. To share a memory of Richard or a note of condolence with his family, please visit www.eatonfunealhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020