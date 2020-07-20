|
CASTLE-WALSH, Richard Of Falmouth, MA, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020. He was born February 14, 1932 in New York City to Thomas and Eva (Sire) Walsh. Richard spent his teenage years in Oyster Bay, NY. He was a graduate of Oster Bay H.S. and then Virginia Military Institute in 1954 with his Civil Engineering degree. He served as a Lieutenant in the US Army stationed in Germany from 1955-1956. Richard worked 32 years for Bethlehem Steel Corp in New York City and Boston selling fabricated steel for the construction market. Upon retiring from Bethlehem Steel, he worked for Barker Steel Co., headquartered in Watertown, MA, retiring after 20 years as VP of Sales. Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Babetta Castle-Walsh, and children, Margaret Heller, William Walsh, Janet Walsh, Anne Bleistein, Katherine Schlicht and stepchildren, Guy Sliker and Peter Sliker. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to a , or the Virginia Military Institute Foundation, 319 Letcher Ave., Lexington, VA 24450 or at vmi.org For online guestbook, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason Falmouth, MA - 508.540.4172
Published in The Boston Globe on July 22, 2020