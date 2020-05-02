|
CERRA, Richard On Sunday, April 26, 2020, Richard Cerra passed away at the age of 80.
Richard was born on February 12, 1940, in Everett, MA, to Joseph Cerra and Rose (Famiano) Cerra. Richard met his wife, Marion (Cosentino) Cerra in high school, they later married on February 14, 1960.
Richard went on to receive his BS in Accounting/Finance at Bentley College in Waltham, MA, and from there spent most of his working years at Digital Equipment Corporation starting in finance and then shifting to marketing and sales.
When he retired he took up ?hobbies.' He was always asking his children and grandchildren what they needed. He initially began making shaker furniture which included dining room tables for each of his children. His latest ?hobby' was stained glass. From stained glass windows, to ornamental garden sculpture, he was always trying to come up with a new design. Besides his hobbies, he loved spending hours on his tractor and maintaining his land.
Some may also remember him for the amazing pizzelles and Italian lemon cookies he made. He had a collection of tins that he would fill with cookies to drop off to anyone that made him smile. His generosity, his amazing smile that would make you feel like the most special person in the room, and his honesty will never be forgotten.
Richard is survived by his wife, Marion (Cosentino) Cerra, daughter, Janine Bellinghiri and her husband James of South Hero, VT, daughter, Patti Cerra and husband, Eric Friets of Norwich, VT, son, Robert Cerra of Brownsville, VT. Richard (aka Buddy) has 3 grandsons, Nate Barsanti, Max Bellinghiri and Cody Bellinghiri all from VT.
Richard is also survived by his four siblings, Anthony Cerra and wife, Joanne of Dracut, MA, Lorraine O'Leary and husband, Thomas of Nakomis, FL, Frances Amenta and late husband, Paul of Burlington, MA, and Ronald Cerra and wife, Sandra of Boxford, MA.
A Celebration of Richard's Life is to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pepperell Senior Center, 37 Nashua Rd., Pepperell, MA 01463 or to Nashoba Nursing Service and Hospice, 3 Patterson Rd., Shirley, MA 01464. Arrangements entrusted to the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home - Pepperell, MA. Please see mcgaffiganfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020