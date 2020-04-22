Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
(781) 944-0284
For more information about
RICHARD MARGESON
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD MARGESON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD CHARLES MARGESON


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD CHARLES MARGESON Obituary
MARGESON, Richard Charles Of Reading, April 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Lois Ann (Broderick) Margeson. Devoted father of Jennifer Larson and her partner William Boumil of Dracut; Amy Roche and her husband Adam of Woburn; Kelly Stojanowski and her husband Adam of The Woodlands, TX; and the late Richard F. Margeson. Cherished brother of Ronald J. Margeson (Diane) of Sewickley, PA; Robert L. Margeson of Concord, NH; Robin M. O'Sullivan (Daniel) of Slidell, LA; Randall F. Margeson (Shari) of Campton, NH; and Barbara Siek Eastburn (Phil) of Lake Stockholm; and the late Rosanne Margeson. Loving grandfather of Eric and Michael Larson and Sienna and Isabelle Stojanowski. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, Funeral Services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Richard's memory to The Red Sox Foundation (Emergency Hardship Fund). For online guestbook, visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Richard Charles MARGESON
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -