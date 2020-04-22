|
MARGESON, Richard Charles Of Reading, April 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Lois Ann (Broderick) Margeson. Devoted father of Jennifer Larson and her partner William Boumil of Dracut; Amy Roche and her husband Adam of Woburn; Kelly Stojanowski and her husband Adam of The Woodlands, TX; and the late Richard F. Margeson. Cherished brother of Ronald J. Margeson (Diane) of Sewickley, PA; Robert L. Margeson of Concord, NH; Robin M. O'Sullivan (Daniel) of Slidell, LA; Randall F. Margeson (Shari) of Campton, NH; and Barbara Siek Eastburn (Phil) of Lake Stockholm; and the late Rosanne Margeson. Loving grandfather of Eric and Michael Larson and Sienna and Isabelle Stojanowski. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, Funeral Services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Richard's memory to The Red Sox Foundation (Emergency Hardship Fund). For online guestbook, visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020