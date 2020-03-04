|
|
CIVITARESE, Richard "Dick" Of Dedham and Highland Beach, FL, March 3, 2020, age 90. Beloved husband of the late Amelia (Ubertini) Civitarese. Devoted father of Debra DaSilva of Natick, Richard J. Civitarese of Framingham, Lisa Corrigan and her husband Michael of Sharon, and Robert J. Civitarese and his wife Dana Deignan of Brockton. Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and many relatives and friends. Dick was a Korean War Veteran, U.S. Navy and a member of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Sunday, Mar. 8 from 4-8pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home Monday, Mar. 9, at 10am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham, at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Private Interment in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dick's memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 5, 2020