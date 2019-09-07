|
|
CONRAD, Richard Baritone, Singing Teacher and Impresario Passed away peacefully at home in Eliot, Maine, on August 26, 2019, after a long illness. His brother, Howard, sister-in-law, Susan, and longtime friend and colleague, Ellen Chickering were at his side. Conrad's repertoire ranged from Monteverdi to Brel, touching countless lives with his singing gifts and distinctive ability to teach his craft to others. After graduating from New York State University and Boston University, Conrad began his vocal studies in Boston as a baritone under Dr. Harry Euler Treiber. He pursued repertoire studies under Felix Wolfes, Aksel Schiotz and Pierre Bernac. Having developeded exceptional skill in managing the "head" register, Conrad was introduced as an operatic tenor in Boston in 1961 in the American premiere of Mozart's "La finta semplice" following which came his recital debut in Washington, DC. In 1963, he astonishingly caught the attention of the acclaimed Joan Sutherland and conductor Richard Bonynge, and soon after joined forces with them and Marilyn Horne in a series of groundbreaking recordings of florid bel canto repertoire, including Decca's treasured "The Age of Bel Canto." After abundant early triumphs, Rome became Conrad's base from which he performed tenor repertoire throughout the United Kingdom, Italy, various European music centers, North America and Africa. He returned to Boston (and the baritone range) in the early 1980's, establishing The Boston Academy of Music, modeled on the influential nineteenth century performing and educational organization of the same name. As the driving force behind this company, he performed intimate recitals, large-scale concerts with orchestra, staged operas and operettas for over twenty years. His buoyant spirit and discerning artistic leadership brought Boston Academy-and its successor company, " The Bostonians"-to the vanguard of the Boston musical scene. While leading Boston Academy, Conrad was in great demand as a singing teacher in both Boston, where he maintained a private studio, and in New York, where he taught lessons in the living room of his dear friend and colleague, the legendary American soprano, Eleanor Steber. Many of his students have appeared as soloists with the Boston Symphony and Pops, Boston Lyric Opera, other major New England-based ensembles and dozens of leading orchestras and opera companies across North America, Asia and Europe. Richard Conrad leaves behind thousands of students, collaborators and fans who will be forever grateful for the expertise, opportunities and love he shared with them. A private memorial celebration has been held. Goodrich Funeral Home www.goodrichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019