Services
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
(978) 664-4340
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Theresa's Church
63 Winter St.
North Reading, MA
View Map
Resources
RICHARD COOGAN Obituary
COOGAN, Richard Of North Reading, passed away on Friday, October 25th, at the age of 65. Beloved husband of Mary E. Coogan (Bowler). Devoted father of Erin Slowe and her husband Jared of North Reading and Patrick Coogan of North Reading. Dear brother of Maureen Barstow and her husband John of Melrose, Timothy Coogan and his wife Eileen of Stow, Paul Coogan and his wife Jacqueline of Melrose and Kevin Coogan of Melrose. Richard was a longtime member of the Thomson Country Club in North Reading. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Funeral from the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING, at Reading line on Tuesday, Oct. 29th, at 9:30am followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Theresa's Church, 63 Winter St., North Reading, at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Visiting Hours on Monday from 4-8pm. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dana Farber Institute P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or www.dana-farber.org/gift Cota Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service

North Reading

978-664-4340 / 781-944-1765
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019
