More Obituaries for RICHARD CROWLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD "DICK" CROWLEY

RICHARD "DICK" CROWLEY Obituary
CROWLEY, Richard "Dick" Of Watertown, September 3 2019. Age 78. Beloved son of the late James A. & Ann E. (McEnaney) Crowley. Dear brother of the late Brian J. Crowley & Charlene Labbe. Loving uncle of Tim R. Labbe of Franklin and Michelle Ferullo & her husband David of Reading. Cousin of Kevin McEnaney of North Conway, NH. Dear friend of Thomas Sullivan, Sarinah Brown, David Ciccarelli, and countless others. US Marine & member of the PVT Shutt detachment, Watertown. A Visitation will be held in the MacDonald Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St. on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12, at 9 AM in the Church of the Sacred Heart, 770 Mt. Auburn St., Watertown, followed by an interment at Ridgelawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dick's name may be made to the Lt. Paul J. Sullivan Scholarship, P.O. Box 95, Watertown, MA 02471. MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com

View the online memorial for Richard "Dick" CROWLEY
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 6, 2019
