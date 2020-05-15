Home

RICHARD D. FOUNTAIN


1928 - 2020
RICHARD D. FOUNTAIN Obituary
FOUNTAIN, Richard D. Age 91, of Royalton, MN, formerly of Burnsville, MN and Chemlsmford, MA, passed away on May 14, 2020 at the St. Cloud VA. He was preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth, brother Rev. Robert Fountain, sister Virginia Tremblay. He is survived by his children Richard, Jr. (CA), Michelle Fountain-Drobnick (WA) and Matthew (Jackie) (MN), grandchildren, Mason, Marshall, Elizabeth, Matthew, Jr., Thomas, David and Andrew. He served his country as an officer in the US Army during the Korean War and later became an attorney. He was a loving husband and father and will be remembered for his quick wit and kindness. Burial will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.

Published in The Boston Globe on May 16, 2020
