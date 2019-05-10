GRZYBINSKI, Richard D. Age 76, of Westford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at House, Lincoln, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Victoria (Nicholas) Grzybinski with whom he celebrated 48 years of marriage on May 2, 2019.



He was born in Chelsea, MA, on March 1, 1943, and was a son of the late John and Mary (Nauiokas) Grzybinski.



The youngest of five siblings, Richard was raised in Dedham and graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Jamaica Plain, class of 1960. He proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. After his marriage he lived in Norwood, and then spent 18 years in Belmont before settling in Westford in 1989. Richard was a mechanical engineer for the Northern Research & Development Division of Ingersoll Rand for 31 years until his retirement in 2000. In his spare time, he enjoyed scuba diving and was a member of the NASDS. Over the years he was involved in the Boy Scouts serving in leadership roles for Webelos Pack 377 in Belmont, and Boy Scout Troop 159 in Westford, where he enjoyed camping trips to Sea Base in Florida on a Schooner with a group of Boy Scouts and some parents for a week manning the sails and stirring the vessel. For 36 years, Richard and Victoria owned a home on Black Cat Island on Lake Winnipesaukee where he enjoyed lake activities like sailing, boating, and fishing, entertaining family, and enjoying the lakes region. Richard was also a talented carpenter and woodworker. Most of all, Richard enjoyed spending time with his loving family and siblings.



In addition to his loving wife, Richard leaves his son, Christopher Grzybinski and his wife Rebecca of Westford, his sister-in-law, Veronica Grzybinski of Riverview, FL, and 17 nieces and nephews and 9 great-nieces and nephews. Sadly, he is predeceased by his siblings, Irene Grzybinska, Chester Grzybinski, Charles Grzybinski and his wife Rita, and Janine Trainer and her husband Edward.



Visiting Hours will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 pm on Wednesday, in the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, at 11:00 o'clock at St. Mary Parish, 25 North Rd., Chelmsford. Kindly meet at church. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's name to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 or For directions or online condolences please



visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com and find us on Facebook. Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019