Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-3838
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:00 AM
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Watertown, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD HAYES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD D. HAYES


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD D. HAYES Obituary
HAYES, Richard D. Of Acton, Feb. 4, 2020. Devoted father of Gregory Hayes & his wife Megan of Acton and Ryan Hayes & his wife Heather of Westford. Son of Evelyn R. (Dineen) Hayes of Winchester and the late Francis J. Hayes. Brother of William T. Hayes of Bourne, Brian F. Hayes of Bourne, Kevin J. Hayes of Fitchburg and Timothy J. Hayes of Swampscott. Also survived by 5 grandchildren. Former husband of Kathleen (McHugh) Hayes and Elizabeth (McGrath) Hayes. Funeral from the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt. 16), WATERTOWN, on Monday, at 9 A.M. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Watertown, at 10 A.M. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday, 3-7 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452, would be appreciated.

View the online memorial for Richard D. HAYES
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanton Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -