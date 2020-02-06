|
HAYES, Richard D. Of Acton, Feb. 4, 2020. Devoted father of Gregory Hayes & his wife Megan of Acton and Ryan Hayes & his wife Heather of Westford. Son of Evelyn R. (Dineen) Hayes of Winchester and the late Francis J. Hayes. Brother of William T. Hayes of Bourne, Brian F. Hayes of Bourne, Kevin J. Hayes of Fitchburg and Timothy J. Hayes of Swampscott. Also survived by 5 grandchildren. Former husband of Kathleen (McHugh) Hayes and Elizabeth (McGrath) Hayes. Funeral from the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt. 16), WATERTOWN, on Monday, at 9 A.M. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Watertown, at 10 A.M. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday, 3-7 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452, would be appreciated.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 8, 2020