KING, Richard D. Sr. Age 83 years, of Plymouth, August 8, 2019. Husband of Margaret "Peg" King. Father of Richard D. King, Jr. and his wife Janice of Plymouth, Kathryn M. King and her husband James Brody of East Greenwich, Rhode Island, and Andrew J. King of North Kingstown, Rhode Island. Grandfather of Adam DeFrank, Dylan Warner, Oliver Brody, Aquinnah Brody, Ellis Brody, Max D. Heller, and Robert Dreher, great-grandfather of Amelia King DeFrank. Brother of the late Walter H. King, and Carol Zonghetti. Funeral Services will be held in the Mayflower Congregational Church, 207 Main Street, Kingston, MA, on Tuesday, at 11:00AM. Interment will be in Vine Hills Cemetery, Plymouth, MA. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Cartmell – Davis Life Celebration Funeral Homes. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital for Children, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place, West, 6th floor, Brookline, MA 02445. For more information, or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2019