George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 16, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Malden, MA
View Map
LeBLANC, Richard D. Of Somerville, June 10, 2020. Cherished son of the late Mary Catherine (Kenney) Arsenault and her husband Joseph and the late Joseph LeBlanc. Dear brother of the late George LeBlanc. Uncle of Michael J. LeBlanc and his wife Nicole of Woonsocket, RI. Stepfather of Michael Desmond of Medford. Calling Hours will be held in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE on Tuesday morning from 10:30AM-11:30AM followed by a procession to Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden for a Graveside Service at 12 noon. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Richard was a retired employee of Boston College where he served many years in the maintenance department. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to St. Jude Hospital at For more information, please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020
