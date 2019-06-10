Boston Globe Obituaries
MacDONALD, Richard D. Of Jamaica Plain, June 6, 2019. Devoted father of Christine McDevitt of Dedham, Robin Stacey of Gilford, NH, Richard MacDonald of Boston, Richele MacDonald of Drexel Hill, PA, and the late Cheryl MacDonald. Brother of Judy Goulet, Robert MacDonald, William MacDonald, and the late Gordon MacDonald. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Friday, June 14 from 4-7pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Private funeral and interment services. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Richard's memory to Kindred Hospice, 130 Rumford Ave., Suite 211, Auburndale, MA 02466. Online guestbook at pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617-325-2000
Published in The Boston Globe on June 12, 2019
