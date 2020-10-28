1/1
RICHARD D. "DICK" MCCORMICK
McCORMICK, Richard D. "Dick" Age 78 of Franklin, Oct. 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Pauline A. (Schofield) McCormick. Father of Richard C. McCormick and his partner Cheryl Pincince of Franklin, Susan E. Siros and her partner Mark Reardon of Hopedale, Patricia A. Machado and her husband Trevor of Franklin, Robert P. McCormick and his wife Wilma of Mississippi and Elizabeth A. Hallfelder and her husband David of Uxbridge. Grandfather of the late Richard A. McCormick and brother of the late Robert McCormick and John "Jackie" McCormick. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hours Saturday Oct. 31st, in the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St., from 9-11:30AM. A graveside service will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Franklin at 12PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to the Friends of Franklin, 50 Corbin St., Franklin, MA 02038. Guestbook/directions, www.oterifuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Richard D. "Dick" McCORMICK


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
