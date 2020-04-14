|
POWELL, Richard, D. Age 69 of Natick, passed away on April 11, 2020 after a long and hard fought battle with Parkinson's Disease. Beloved husband of Nancy (Hughes) Powell. Devoted father of Stephen Powell and his wife Bailey of Boston, Mary Harland and her husband Jason of Seattle, WA, Jennifer Mollenhauer and her husband Brett of Natick. Loving grandfather of Elliott Rose Harland and Benjamin Richard Mollenhauer. Brother of Stephen R. Powell and his wife Nancy of Concord, Mary Jane Gould and her husband Richard of Newton. Son of the late Hugh S. and Jeanne (Rousseau) Powell. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Dick was born in Newton and traveled the world with his family while his father was in the Air Force. He was also a Veteran and served in the Army during Vietnam. A devoted husband and dad, he loved spending time with his family on Cape Cod, taking his kids camping in Maine, and working side by side with them at Rivers Day Camp in the summer. After moving a lot as a child, he was happy to settle in Natick and be part of the community. He worked in the Natick Schools for 16 years, retiring in 2014. If you knew Dick, you knew he loved cooking, singing, photography, working on his computers, and a good dad joke. He had a big heart, a booming voice, and was always quick to lend a hand. He will be missed and remembered with love. Funeral services and interment private. For guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons 508-653-4342 Natick
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 15, 2020