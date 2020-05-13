|
RYAN, Richard D. Of Watertown, May 11, 2020. Father of Jeffrey D. Ryan & his wife Nicole of Ashland & Daniel R. Ryan of VA. Grandfather of Haley, Kelsey & Riley Ryan. Son of the late Jeremiah & Mary T. (Murphy) Ryan. Brother of John J. Ryan of CA, Gerald F. "Buddy" Ryan of Plymouth, Dennis J. Ryan of Long Beach, NY & the late David P. Ryan. Due to the Covid-19 guidelines, Funeral Services and Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name to Boston Rescue Mission, www.brm.org would be appreciated.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 14, 2020