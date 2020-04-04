Boston Globe Obituaries
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
SARNO, Richard D. "Richie" Of Somerville, formerly of Burlington, April 2. Loving father of Justin of Dana Point, CA and Kelsey of Malden. Proud grandfather of Brooklyn. Brother of Catherine Vergato & her longtime companion Frank Ciulla of Somerville, Fred Johnson & his wife Mary of Hanson, and the late Freda Hurney. Former husband of Elizabeth "Betty" (Ferreira) Sarno of FL, formerly of Burlington. Richie is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Richie's name may be made to BCAT, 123 Cambridge St., Burlington, MA 01803. Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home. For obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020
