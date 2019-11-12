|
TRACY, Richard D. Of Woburn, November 10th. Beloved husband of Patricia Rozett of Reading. Loving father of Alyson and Michelle Tracy of Plymouth, NH. Cherished grandfather of Casey, Cody, Vanessa and Mason. Dear brother of Bob Tracy, his wife Becky of CA and Joan Heimlich, her husband Bill of West Dennis, MA, as well as survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Lynch - Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN on Thursday, November 14th from 4 - 7 p.m. Interment will be private. Donations may be made in Richard's memory to , 40 Rector St., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10006. 781 - 933 - 0400 www.lynch-cantillon.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 13, 2019