KETT, Richard David Age 91 of Wellesley, November 4, 2020. He was born in Cambridge, raised in Waban, and lived in Wellesley for 60 years. Graduated from Newman Prep and Boston University. Proudly served in the Navy Seabees during the Korean War. He was the son of the late Walter D. and Bertha (Martineau) Kett. He is survived by: his wife of 57 years, Jane (Henzel); daughter Lisa Assarian (Zack) of Waltham, MA; son David (Beth) of St. Paul, MN; brother Philip of Waban, MA; grandchildren Madeline and Reid Kett, Daniel Assarian, and stepgrandchildren Taylor and Jake Assarian; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by daughter Jacqueline Chaiban, brother Walter, and sister Eleanor Conway. Richard (Dick) was an avid golfer who was a member of the Nehoiden Golf Club at Wellesley College for more than 60 years. Dick was known for his quick wit and dry sense of humor. He was keenly interested in current affairs. He read several newspapers daily and always enjoyed discussing politics and other issues of the day. The funeral, to be held at a later date, will be private. If you wish to remember Dick, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to the Sierra Club at https://www.sierraclub.org
