DOOLITTLE, Richard "Dick" Age 92, of Fancy Gap, VA, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Heritage Hall in Laurel Fork, VA. He was born on May 31, 1927 in Akron, OH to Raymond Wayne Doolittle and Mary Baker Doolittle.
He is survived by sons Steve Doolittle and his wife Lea Doolittle of Denver, NC and Dave Doolittle and his partner Judy Bacher of Cambridge, MA; son-in-law Allen Angelus of Hagerstown, MD; daughter-in-law Kitty Coleman Doolittle of Springfield, MA; granddaughters Christine Doolittle Powell and her husband Nick Powell of Savannah, GA and Rebecca Doolittle Adams and her husband David Adams of Lowell, MA; grandsons Brian Doolittle and his wife Jennifer Flaningam Doolittle of Charlotte, NC, Thomas Doolittle of Atlanta, GA, Adam Doolittle of New York, NY and Daniel Doolittle of Ocracoke Island, NC; three great-granddaughters, Jessica, Grace and Emmaline Adams of Lowell, MA and two great-grandsons, Braden and Owen Powell of Savannah, GA.
He was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Gertie Hill Doolittle; his daughter Susan Ann Angelus; his sister Lois Doolittle Cook and his brother Robert Doolittle.
Dick served in the Navy as a Seaman First Class during the end of World War II. He spent more than 30 years as the Director of Utilities and Railroad Tax Assessment for the State of Maryland. Upon retirement, Dick and his wife Gertie moved to Fancy Gap and built their own home in the mountains of southwestern Virginia. He was a man who enjoyed many outdoor activities and hobbies, including hiking, camping, fishing, hunting, archery, and building and flying model airplanes.
Dick served for more than 30 years as treasurer at the Orems United Methodist Church in Baltimore, MD. When he and Gertie moved to Virginia, he served in many roles at the Mountain Plains United Methodist Church in Hillsville with his beloved church family.
Visitation will be held at the Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home at 1035 North Main St., HILLSVILLE, VA (276-728-2041) on Saturday, February 15th, 2020 at 10:00 am, followed by a Memorial Service at the same address at 11:00 am. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mountain Plains United Methodist Church, 4589 Fancy Gap Highway (Route 52), Hillsville, VA 24343.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 11, 2020