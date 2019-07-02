|
BEMIS, Richard E. "Dick" Of Burlington, June 30. Beloved husband of 65 years of Joan Patricia (Rafferty). Loving father of Marilyn Bemis of Dennis, Patricia Cahill of Marlborough, Michael Bemis & his wife Annmarie of Red Hook, NY, Karen Wyatt of Haverhill, Kathy Jencso & her husband Steve of Dover, NH, Stephen Bemis & his wife Marianne of Medway, Mark Bemis & his wife Kathleen of Nashville, TN, the late Richard E. Bemis, Jr. and his surviving wife Denise Jacquard of Atkinson, NH. Brother of Fred Bemis of Malden, the late David and Robert Bemis. Also survived by 16 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side), on Saturday, July 6, from 10 a.m. to Noon. A Funeral Service will follow at the funeral home at Noon. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. The Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Richard's name may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 72 East Concord Street, Room C3, Boston, MA 02118 www.apdaparkinson.org For directions, obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on July 3, 2019