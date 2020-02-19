|
BRADFORD, Richard E. Of Peabody, formerly of Saugus, age 82, February 18th. Loving husband of Dorothy (Halpin) Bradford, with whom he shared 55 years of marriage. Beloved father of Edward Bradford & his wife Susan of Melrose, Julie Hart of Peabody. Cherished grandfather of Christopher & David Hart and Richard & Ryan Bradford. Dear brother of William Bradford of Falmouth & the late John Bradford. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America at www.mymsaa.org Visiting Hours will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Sunday, 2-6 p.m., relatives & friends invited. For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 20, 2020