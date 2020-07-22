|
CLEMENS, Richard E. Resident of Medford, passed away at his home on July 20th. Cherished son of the late Edward J. and Helen F. (Fitzgerald) Clemens. Richard is survived by his wife of 67 years, Evelyn E. (Gerrard) Clemens. Devoted father of Helen (Clemens) Shirtcliff and her husband William, Jeannie (Clemens) Kozlowski and her husband Thomas, Edward Clemens and his wife Jill, and Evelyn (Clemens) Franzese, and her husband David. Loving grandfather of Christopher Shirtcliff, Jillian (Shirtcliff) Carter, Richard Lipinski, Jacqueline (Clemens) Dolezal, Joshua Shirtcliff, Stacie (Clemens) Lang, Benjamin Franzese, Rebecca (Franzese) McGuirk, David Lipinski, Matthew Lipinski, Jamie Clemens and Olivia Clemens. Richard is also survived by twelve loving great-grandchildren. Richard was the cherished brother of John and his wife Margaret, Marie (Clemens) Provenzano, Jean (Clemens) White, and her husband Eugene, Walter and his wife Debra and the late Edward J. Clemens. Richard served in The United States Air Force during the Korean conflict and was honorably discharged. Richard was employed as an engineer and chief negotiator at the Bethlehem Steel Company in Boston. He was a certified member of The Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers. Richard was also the retired Water Commissioner for the city of Winthrop. Visiting Hours have been respectfully omitted. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden, Wednesday, July 29th at 10 AM. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020