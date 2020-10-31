1/1
RICHARD E. DAUPHINEE
DAUPHINEE, Richard E. Of Norwood, passed away on October 30, 2020, at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Juliana P. (Bartkewicz) Dauphinee. Devoted father of Heather Amy Couture and her husband Brian of Norwood and Christian Jude Dauphinee of Norwood. Brother of Martha Meservie of FL and Shirley Lindsey of Chelmsford. Also survived by many nieces and a nephew. Son of the late Shirley and Mildred (Worster) Dauphinee. Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, 4-8pm at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, MA. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, 11am, at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Burial will be held following the Funeral Mass at Highland Cemetery, Norwood, MA. Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
NOV
4
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
Funeral services provided by
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
