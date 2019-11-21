Boston Globe Obituaries
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark's Church
RICHARD E. "HUCK" FINN

RICHARD E. "HUCK" FINN Obituary
FINN, Richard E. "Huck" Of Dorchester and Weymouth, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2019, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of 61 years of Mary E. (Griffin). Loving father of Moira English and her husband James, Patti Lydon and her husband Peter, Jeanne Carr and her husband James. Richard and Kerry Manning, John and his wife Leah, Eileen Brophy and her husband Patrick, Kerry Corrado and her husband Michael, Karen Doherty and her husband Patrick, and Kathleen Finn. Caring brother of the late Eugene, William, Ethel, Mary, June, Dorothy, and George. Loving Papa to 23 adoring grandchildren. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Richard was a Korean War Veteran in the Army National Guard and a retired employee of Boston Edison after 33 years. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Sunday, from 2-6pm. Funeral Mass in St. Mark's Church, Monday morning, at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's memory to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 23, 2019
