Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD GARBER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD E. GARBER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD E. GARBER Obituary
GARBER, Richard E. Of Taunton, formerly of Burlington, unexpectedly, at the age of 56. Beloved son of Richard A. & Sharon of Burlington. Loving brother of Deborah DeForest & her husband John of North Attleboro and Michael & his wife Julie of Taunton. Proud uncle of Kelly, Jessica and Samantha. Great-uncle of Cole. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 2-4 p.m. Funeral Services and Burial will be private. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, please visit www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now