GARBER, Richard E. Of Taunton, formerly of Burlington, unexpectedly, at the age of 56. Beloved son of Richard A. & Sharon of Burlington. Loving brother of Deborah DeForest & her husband John of North Attleboro and Michael & his wife Julie of Taunton. Proud uncle of Kelly, Jessica and Samantha. Great-uncle of Cole. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 2-4 p.m. Funeral Services and Burial will be private. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, please visit www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 26, 2019