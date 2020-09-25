1/1
RICHARD E. GARBER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RICHARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GARBER, Richard E. Of Dracut, Richard E. Garber, 81. Formerly a longtime resident of Billerica, died peacefully on September 18, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Anne (Sarto) Garber with whom he shared 57 years of marriage. In addition to his wife he is survived by his four children, Ronald & his wife Robin, Richard, Jr. and his wife Michele, Robert, Karrie and her husband Joseph Mason; grandsons John, Ronald, Jr., Richard, Nicholas, Cameron and Andrew; great-granddaughters Baylee and Olivia. His sister Joan Dunn and brother Donald Garber. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation from 3-5 PM on Saturday, October 3, 2020 in the Dracut Funeral Home, 2159 Lakeview Avenue, DRACUT, MA. To ensure the safety of all, social distancing measures will be in place and face coverings kindly required. Interment private. For full obituary and to leave an online condolence; www.dracutfuneralhome.home

View the online memorial for Richard E. GARBER


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved