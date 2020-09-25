GARBER, Richard E. Of Dracut, Richard E. Garber, 81. Formerly a longtime resident of Billerica, died peacefully on September 18, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Anne (Sarto) Garber with whom he shared 57 years of marriage. In addition to his wife he is survived by his four children, Ronald & his wife Robin, Richard, Jr. and his wife Michele, Robert, Karrie and her husband Joseph Mason; grandsons John, Ronald, Jr., Richard, Nicholas, Cameron and Andrew; great-granddaughters Baylee and Olivia. His sister Joan Dunn and brother Donald Garber. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation from 3-5 PM on Saturday, October 3, 2020 in the Dracut Funeral Home, 2159 Lakeview Avenue, DRACUT, MA. To ensure the safety of all, social distancing measures will be in place and face coverings kindly required. Interment private. For full obituary and to leave an online condolence; www.dracutfuneralhome.home