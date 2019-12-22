|
GOGGIN, Richard E. Age 67, of Stoughton, formerly of Canton, passed away December 20th. Beloved husband of Donna M. (Homsy). Father of Bryan P. Goggin of Boston and Andrea L. Reardon and her husband Michael of Abington. Proud papa of Henry Reardon and soon to be arriving George "Georgie" Richard Reardon. Brother of Joan M. Goggin of Sandwich and Mark T. Goggin of Burnham, ME. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Thursday, 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton, Friday morning at 10. Burial private. Donations may be made in his memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 23, 2019