Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Canton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD GOGGIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD E. GOGGIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD E. GOGGIN Obituary
GOGGIN, Richard E. Age 67, of Stoughton, formerly of Canton, passed away December 20th. Beloved husband of Donna M. (Homsy). Father of Bryan P. Goggin of Boston and Andrea L. Reardon and her husband Michael of Abington. Proud papa of Henry Reardon and soon to be arriving George "Georgie" Richard Reardon. Brother of Joan M. Goggin of Sandwich and Mark T. Goggin of Burnham, ME. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Thursday, 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton, Friday morning at 10. Burial private. Donations may be made in his memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -