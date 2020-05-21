Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Service Inc
42 Concord Street
Maynard, MA 01754
978-897-7343
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD HARDING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REV. DR. RICHARD E. HARDING

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
REV. DR. RICHARD E. HARDING Obituary
HARDING, Rev. Dr. Richard E. Age 93 of Concord, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020. He is survived by his wife Shirley of 72 years; children Elaine (Tom), Richard (Beth), Sue (Gord/deceased), and Leslie (Ed); seven grandchildren Christine, Gordie, Josh, Ashley, Corey, Sara, and Jason; and four great-grandchildren. Spent his career as a devoted United Methodist Church minister and as an activist within the civil rights, anti-war and gay marriage movements. In his retirement he spent a year as a missionary pastor in Botswana. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date, post COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to a . To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: fowler-kennedy.com Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home A Life Celebration Home Maynard, MA 978-897-7343

View the online memorial for Rev. Dr. Richard E. HARDING
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RICHARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Service Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -