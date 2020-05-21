|
HARDING, Rev. Dr. Richard E. Age 93 of Concord, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020. He is survived by his wife Shirley of 72 years; children Elaine (Tom), Richard (Beth), Sue (Gord/deceased), and Leslie (Ed); seven grandchildren Christine, Gordie, Josh, Ashley, Corey, Sara, and Jason; and four great-grandchildren. Spent his career as a devoted United Methodist Church minister and as an activist within the civil rights, anti-war and gay marriage movements. In his retirement he spent a year as a missionary pastor in Botswana. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date, post COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to a . To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: fowler-kennedy.com Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home A Life Celebration Home Maynard, MA 978-897-7343
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020