OMOHUNDRO, Richard E. Jr. Of Bradenton, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, of natural causes. "Dick" was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, on November 16, 1940. He was preceded in death by his beloved son, Paul, and is survived by his wife, Ann (nee Brown) Omohundro, brother Michael Omohundro, sister Beth Omohundro, daughter-in-law Laura Hriszko, and grandchildren Kayley and Jack.



Dick lived his life with love, a spirit to serve, and a will to succeed. Dick was a 1963 graduate of the US Naval Academy and earned his MBA in 1969 at the University of Virginia Business School, graduating at the top of his class from both.



Dick was coxswain of the undefeated Navy Plebe crew shell that competed in the finals of the US Olympic trials in 1960. During his four years at the Academy, he was coxswain of the "first boat." He went on to help establish the Navy Masters Crew Team. For many years, he rowed in the Head of the Charles Regatta, in Boston, Massachusetts.



Dick's business career was largely in financial investments. After 10 years with Merrill Lynch, he formed his first company, Prospect St. Investment Management, dedicated to managing Closed End mutual funds with world-wide investors. Additional companies that Dick created invested in floating-rate debt instruments with a similar investor profile. Dick was known for his high ethical standards and for refusing to participate in questionable financial transactions.



Dick was dedicated to service on behalf of the poor, the addicted and the thirsty. He applied his business acumen to numerous Christian-based organizations, notably Teen Challenge, a drug rehabilitation program, where he served for many years including as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.



As if this wasn't enough to keep him busy, he learned to fly, and he built two homes, one on an island in Maine and one in the British Virgin Islands.



Dick was a faithful Christian and student of the Bible, devoted to his family and friends, and generously serving others.



Besides his legacy of accomplishments, Dick leaves behind a wealth of stories and anecdotes that will be told and retold with laughter by all who knew and loved him.



Donations in Dick's name can be made to Teen Challenge (TCNewEngland.org).



The mailing address is 1315 Main St., Brockton, MA 02301.



Service was held in St.Mary Magdaeine Episcopal Church, Bradenton, FL. Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary