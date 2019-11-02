|
|
PETRILLO, Richard E. Lifelong resident of East Boston, passed away on November 1st at the age of 84. Devoted father of Diane Scarpa and her husband Gino of Wakefield, Richard Petrillo and his wife Laura of Stoneham and Julia Figueroa and her husband Mark of Arizona. Dear brother of Louis Petrillo of Winthrop and the late Henry Petrillo. Cherished grandfather of Gianna, Sophia, Dario, Ryan, Braeden, Sarah, Kaitlin and Matthew. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Richard's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., EAST BOSTON for a Memorial Gathering on Saturday, November 9th from 9:00AM to 11:00AM. A Memorial Service will be held at the conclusion of the gathering at 11:00AM in the Serenity Chapel of the Memorial Home, followed by a procession to Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden where Richard's remains will be entombed with his beloved parents, Henry and Mary. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Richard's memory to East Boston Neighborhood Health Center Donations Program ATTN: Steve Snyder Neighborhood PACE Program, 10 Gove St., East Boston, MA 02128 or donatenow.networkforgood.org/1428306 For more info or to send an online condolence, visit ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019