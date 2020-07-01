|
SNELL, Richard E. September 11, 1930 - June 30, 2020. Loving husband of Shirley H. Snell (predeceased April 18, 2014) survived by his children, daughter Julie A. Snell and husband John R. Dini, son Steven H. Snell and girlfriend Michelle Bixby, and daughter Katie S. Sellitto and husband Angelo N. Sellitto, and cherished grandchildren Tristan J. Dini, Angelo R. Sellitto and Matea E. Sellitto, as well as many nieces and nephews?and granddogs Boomer (predeceased), Clover, and Ozzy. Known as "Puppa" to many and "Richard E." to countless more, Dick was a Navy veteran, serving aboard the USS Ticonderoga with the aircraft launching unit during the Korean War. He started his public service career as a police officer with the Metropolitan District Commission in Boston, which later became part of the Massachusetts State Police. Dick was a lifetime member of the State Police Association, Knights of Columbus, and the Association, as well as an active board member of the Massachusetts Association for Retired State, County, and Municipal Employees, promoting legislation to support the needs of retired public servants. Originally from Brookline, Richard married Shirley in 1963 and made their home together in Brighton, then West Roxbury, Franklin, West Roxbury (again), and finally at Sunrise Beach in Marshfield. He was immensely proud of his family and never passed up an opportunity to say, "I love you." Over the years, Puppa became a beloved second father to many. Always with a smile, a kind word, a scally cap, and never without a project going, Dad and his big bear hugs will be missed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John Chrytom Church, West Roxbury, on Saturday, July 4, at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours in The Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Saturday, July 4, from 8:30 to 9:30 am. Interment will be held with Military Honors on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm in Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: Disabled Veterans National Foundation, 4601 Forbes Blvd., Suite 130, Lanham, MD 20706, dvnf.org or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105,
