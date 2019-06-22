Resources More Obituaries for RICHARD THAYER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? RICHARD ELLSWORTH THAYER

Obituary Condolences Flowers THAYER, Richard Ellsworth May 15, 1954 - June 10, 2019 After a long and valiant fight with an extended illness, Richard EllsworthThayer, a corporate attorney and family man who had worked in the banking and telecom industries across the country, passed away peacefully at his home in Boulder early Monday morning, June 10. He was 65.



Rick was a New Englander through and through, who had come to love his adopted hometown of Boulder. He grew up in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts and spent summers in New Hampshire, particularly his beloved adopted summer home in Wolfeboro. Rick graduated with honors from the Belmont Hill School and went on to Amherst College where he graduated Cum Laude and was a member of the Chi Phi fraternity. From there it was off to Boston University School of Law where he received his Juris Doctorate. After law school, he worked as Associate General Counsel at State Street Bank in Boston, then left to become General Counsel and Chief Commercial Counsel for AT&T, Jacksonville, FL. He ended his last years of practice as Associate General Counsel at Level 3/Comcast Communications, Broomfield, CO. He served the community as a Board member for the Boulder History Museum from 2010-2015 and was Secretary of the Board from 2014-2015. He was also a member of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board 2009-2014 and Board Chair 2013-2014.



Rick loved life and adventures of all kinds. He had a passion for travel and learning. From attending Woodstock as a teenager, to studying in Paris as a young man, to traveling through Europe, Asia, Egypt and Israel later with his family, Rick was fascinated with the world and all that could be learned from exploring the globe. He was proud to be a man of high character, with the utmost integrity and honesty. People looked up to him, many calling him "Counselor" for the wisdom he shared, about the law and his wisdom about life. He had strong opinions and looked forward to a good debate, and those who were fortunate enough to know him could always count on enjoying his stories, quick wit and peerless sense of humor. All will miss his playfulness and whimsey, his endearing silliness and jesting, so often delivered with a broad and loving smile. Rick was one of those truly unique individuals who had it all - his intellect made him a brilliant lawyer, his creative spirit was expressed as an amazing writer and artist and his compassionate spirit, nimble mind and self-deprecating humor made him the man we loved. How he will be missed!



"I have been blessed with an amazingly wonderful life," he once observed, "one that has a few people who deeply care about me and about whom I care deeply -- what more can a person really ask for?"



He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucius Harrison Thayer II and Eugenia Sherrill (Smith) Thayer. He is survived by his wife, Jaclyn, the love of his life of 35 years, his beloved children, Alexandra S. Thayer, Long Island, NY and Rhett E. Thayer, Fort Collins, CO, a brother, Lucius Harrison Thayer III, Orlando, FL, two sisters, Lynda R. Thayer, Lafayette, CO and A.S. Thayer, Dublin, NH, and 8 nieces and nephews.



A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Lakeview Cemetery in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, 11:30 am, with a reception following at the family home.



The family has requested that, if attendees are so inclined, they bring a story to share and one to leave.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rick's name at National Public Radio/Colorado Public Radio at www.cpr.org/support/individual-giving/tribute-and-memorial-gifts or TruCare Hospice at www.trucare.org