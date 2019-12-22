Boston Globe Obituaries
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gerard Majella Church
Canton, MA
View Map
CARROLL, Richard F. "Red" Of Canton, passed away December 19th. Beloved father of Michael Carroll of FL, Shawn Carroll of Norton and the late Richard F. Carroll, Jr. and Mark Carroll. Brother of the late Nancy Kelly, John, Patricia and Dave Carroll. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Friday, from 3-7 pm. The Visitation will conclude with an AA meeting at 7 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Gerard Majella Church, Canton, Saturday morning at 10. An AA meeting will follow the Mass in the lower church hall. Burial private. Army Veteran of the Korean War. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Red's memory to the Canton Veteran's Service department, 801 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021, or to Father Bill's Place, 38 Broad St., Quincy, MA 02021. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 24, 2019
