Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
617 846 8700
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020
11:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
320 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA
View Map
RICHARD F. CHRISTOPHER


1942 - 2020
CHRISTOPHER, Richard F. Of Somerville, May 22, 2020. Devoted husband of Terry (Pescatore) and the loving father of Lisa Duffy and her husband Paul of Wilmington and Richard C. Christopher and his wife Sandra of Andover. Dear brother of the late Gerald Christopher and his wife Alice of East Boston, Stephen Christopher and his wife Brenda of Winthrop, John Christopher of Revere and the late Dorothy Fournier and Robert Christopher. Loving Papa to Paul, Jacquelyn and Conlin Duffy, and to Nicholas and Owen Christopher. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. The Funeral will be conducted from the Funeral Home on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10:30 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop, at 11:30 AM. All are welcome. Memorial donations may be made to the Foundation for Blindness at www.fightingblindness.org For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -