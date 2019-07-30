|
|
MARKOWSKI, Richard F. "Rick" "Dick" Age 69, died peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He is the beloved husband of Anne (Moriarty) Markowski with whom he shared 40 years of marriage. Dick was born in Boston, MA on September 2, 1949 and is the son of Roberta M. (Dzengeleski) Markowski of Epping, NH and the late Edwin P. Markowski. For over 35 years, he was employed by BAE as an electrical/microwave engineer until his retirement in 2017. In addition to his wife, Anne and his mother, Roberta, Dick is survived by his two children, Erin Mannarino and her husband Matt of Wilton and David M. Markowski of Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are invited to Dick's Visitation on Saturday from 10 AM until 12 Noon at Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, 21 Kinsley Street, NASHUA. Burial will take place at the convenience of his family. To leave an online condolence, story, or message please visit www.Anctil-Rochette.com
View the online memorial for Richard F. "Rick" "Dick" MARKOWSKI
Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2019