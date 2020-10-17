1/1
RICHARD F. DIGANGI
DiGANGI , Richard F. Beloved husband of Betty-Jean DiGangi (Kallenberg), died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Oct. 16, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, daughters Darlene Byrd and her husband Paul, Phyllis Akillian and her husband Steven, grandsons Christopher and Cameron Byrd. He also leaves his brothers Vincent DiGangi and wife Heloisa, Dennis DiGangi and wife Barbara, his sister Cherilyn Albrycht and her husband Richard, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends. Born and raised in the North End of Boston, he was a lifelong lover of boating, fishing and gardening. Most of all, he loved his family and cherished time spent with them. Services will be private. Donations in his memory may be made to Boston University Radio, WBUR.org. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com

View the online memorial for Richard F. DiGANGI


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
