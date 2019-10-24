|
GOGGIN, Richard F. Of Braintree, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on October 22, 2019. Dick was born on May 14, 1928, raised in Dorchester, spending summers in Halifax with his parents and 3 sisters. He attended Boston College High School and Boston College with a brief hiatus to proudly serve in the U.S. Navy. Dick embarked on a 40 year sales career in the beer industry, traveling New England, enjoying all he encountered. He later met Ginny, "down the Cape," where he continued to weekend with his Dorchester "crowd." He and Ginny married 60 years ago and settled in Braintree with their three children, Judy, John and Linda. He remained a loyal supporter of both BC High and BC, a football season ticket holder for over 40 years. He always had a story to tell, a laugh to share, and nothing but kind words to say about anyone he met. Dick loved his family, valued his friends and remained true to his Catholic faith throughout his 91 years.
Dick is survived by his wife Virginia (Torlone) Goggin of Braintree, his daughter Judy Goggin of Marshfield, his son John Goggin and his wife Cheryl of East Brunswick, NJ, his daughter Linda Kraunelis and her husband Stephen of Braintree. Lovingly survived by his five grandchildren, Daniel, Christopher and Jenna Goggin and James and John Kraunelis. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, October 28, at 10:30 AM, at Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth Landing. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin Street (Rt 37), BRAINTREE, Sunday, from 2-5pm. The family respectfully requests, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Dr., Rockland, MA 02370. Interment Braintree Cemetery. For information and directions, please visit www.mcmasterfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 25, 2019