Peabody Funeral Home
290 Mammoth Road
Londonderry, NH 03053
(603) 432-2801
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peabody Funeral Home
290 Mammoth Road
Londonderry, NH 03053
RICHARD F. HALLORAN


1978 - 2019
RICHARD F. HALLORAN Obituary
HALLORAN, Richard F. Age 41, of Londonderry, NH. During the early morning hours of December 24, 2019, the illness and addiction that had stolen Richie's sparkle, also took his life. He was born in Cambridge, MA on March 27, 1978, a son of Gerald Halloran and the late Sheila (Doiron) Halloran. He had been a resident of Londonderry for several years. Richie had a zest for life, a friendly personality and could always incite infectious laughter. Richie was also a skilled carpenter who loved the challenge of a new project. In addition to his father Gerald of Londonderry, he is survived by his daughter, Alexa Halloran of Peabody, MA and her mother Janell Puopolo; his brother, Daniel Halloran and his wife Kristen of Allenstown, NH; his sister, Christine Tortolano and her wife Andrea Tortolano of Wakefield, MA. Following cremation, Calling Hours will be held on Sunday, December 29th from 3 - 7pm in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Rd., LONDONDERRY. The Burial will be in Pillsbury Cemetery, Hovey Rd., Londonderry in the spring. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 27, 2019
