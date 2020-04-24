|
HUGHES, Richard F."Dick" Of Watertown & Scituate, April 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Janet M. (O'Rourke) Hughes and the late Patricia (Heanue) Hughes. Devoted father of John "Jay" Hughes & his wife Susie of Watertown and the late Richard M. Hughes. Cherished grandfather of Jason & Shannon Hughes. Brother of the late William M., Robert H., Joseph E. & Paul R. Hughes. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, Funeral Services and Interment Private. Dick was a proud Boston College Double Eagle earning his BA 1954 and Law Degree in 1960. In lieu of flowers the family kindly request that you consider ordering take out from a local bar or restaurant and to support your towns local business throughout these difficult times.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020