KOKIDKO, Richard F. Of Southborough, formerly of Waltham, July 10, 2019. Beloved brother of Sheila Kokidko and her husband William Scholz of Brielle, New Jersey, Charlotte Pease and her husband John of Freeport, Maine, Margaret MacPhee and her husband Gordon of Reading, John Kokidko of Reston, Virginia, and the late Mary Kokidko. He is also survived by his niece Elizabeth (MacPhee) Shoemaker and her husband Perry. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Service in celebration of Richard's life at the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons, 773 Moody St., Waltham, Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11 am. Interment will follow at Mount Feake Cemetery. Visiting Hours will be held prior to the service Monday from 9 - 11 am. Parking attendants will be on duty. For guestbook and complete obituary please visit; www.BrascoFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2019