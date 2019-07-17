Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 893-6260
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD KOKIDKO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD F. KOKIDKO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RICHARD F. KOKIDKO Obituary
KOKIDKO, Richard F. Of Southborough, formerly of Waltham, July 10, 2019. Beloved brother of Sheila Kokidko and her husband William Scholz of Brielle, New Jersey, Charlotte Pease and her husband John of Freeport, Maine, Margaret MacPhee and her husband Gordon of Reading, John Kokidko of Reston, Virginia, and the late Mary Kokidko. He is also survived by his niece Elizabeth (MacPhee) Shoemaker and her husband Perry. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Service in celebration of Richard's life at the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons, 773 Moody St., Waltham, Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11 am. Interment will follow at Mount Feake Cemetery. Visiting Hours will be held prior to the service Monday from 9 - 11 am. Parking attendants will be on duty. For guestbook and complete obituary please visit; www.BrascoFuneralHome.com

Waltham 781-893-6260

"Creating Meaningful Memories"
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
Download Now