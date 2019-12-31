Boston Globe Obituaries
RICHARD F. "DICK" MACK

RICHARD F. "DICK" MACK Obituary
MACK, Richard F. "Dick" Of Burlington, formerly of Gloucester, Dec. 29. Beloved husband of 50 years of Judith C. (Nilsen). Loving father of Alan & his wife Jennifer of Burlington and Andrew & his wife Jennifer of Lynn. Proud grandfather of Aaron, Austin, Ryan, and Sophia Mack. Also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan on Friday, Jan. 3 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at the Sullivan Funeral Home on Saturday, Jan. 4 at noon. The Burial will be private. Dick was lovingly known as "Stumpy the Clown" at the Lodge at Aleppo Shrine in Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dick's name may be made to the Sneaker Fund, care of ISCA Secretary, P.O. Box 3104, Fort Leavenworth, KS 66027-0104. For directions, obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 1, 2020
