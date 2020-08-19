Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Doherty-Barile Funeral Home
11 Linden Street
Reading, MA 01867
(781) 944-1589
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Doherty Barile Family Funeral Home
11 Linden Street
Reading, MA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
Saint Agnes Church
186 Woburn Street
Reading, MA
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020
Forest Glen Cemetery
Forest Glen Road
Reading, MA
View Map
Resources
RICHARD F. MORRIS Obituary
MORRIS, Richard F. Of Reading, formerly of Arlington, beloved husband of Ann (McManus) Morris, Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at the age of 80. Devoted father of Rick Morris and his wife Christina and Kerry A. Kilduff and her husband Matthew. Cherished grandfather of Jake and Madeline Morris and Luke and Phoebe Kilduff. Loving son of the late Wilbert and Veronica (Lax) Morris, nephew of the late Guy and Eva Keirstead and cousin of the late Allan Keirstead. A Funeral Mass Celebrating Richard's Eternal Life will be held on Saturday, August 22, at St. Agnes Church, 186 Woburn St., Reading at 10:30am. Interment will follow at Forest Glen Cemetery, Reading. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Richard's family at the Doherty-Barile Family Funeral Home, 11 Linden St., READING on Friday, August 21, from 4 to 7pm. Please consider making a donation in Richard's memory to Bruins Learn To Play, 100 Legends Way, Boston, MA 02114. For directions, information and to leave an online condolence, www.barilefuneral.com and for further information, www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Doherty-Barile Family Funeral Home

Celebrating Life~Sharing Memories

781.944.1589
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 20, 2020
