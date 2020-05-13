|
|
PUFFER, Richard F. Jr. Of Lincoln. Richard was born on May 12, 1937 in Waterbury, CT to Susanne Hill Leach and Richard Francis Puffer. Richard grew-up with his older brother Robert and younger sister Faith (Welsh). He taught his children and grandchildren many life lessons about hard work. A devoted husband of 55 years, he adored his wife, Peggy. He fought fearlessly against heart and lung disease and passed at home on May 8, 2020, surrounded by his family including his son, Robert Hill Puffer, daughter, Sarah Talbot Schaffer, sister-in-law, Margaret Griffin, and wife of 55 years, Margaret G. Puffer, who walked him down the brick path, retracing the steps he had followed so many times before. He will be remembered as a Marine, Brother, Son, Father, Husband, Grandfather, Architect, Birder, Artist, excellent bridge player, sailor, and as a loving, kind and generous inspiration to his entire family. Services will be private. For his full obituary and online guestbook, visit DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020