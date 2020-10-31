1/1
RICHARD F. QUINN
QUINN, Richard F. Of Hyde Park, passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020. Born in Boston on March 31, 1935. Devoted son of the late James and Mary (Farrell) Quinn. Dick proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was eucharistic minister, altar server for daily Mass and funerals, always there to help at St. John's whenever there was a need. He often led the rosary and attended Bible studies whenever St. John's had them. He was the face of St. John's and he always had a smile on his face. A true devoted man of faith. Devoted godfather of Martin Joyce and his wife Lisa of Winchester. Visiting Hours in the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, on Tuesday, November 2, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John Chrysostom Church. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dick's memory may be made to St. John Chrysostom Church, 4750 Washington Street, West Roxbury, MA 02132. For directions and guestbook, please visit: Gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service (617) 323-8600


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
